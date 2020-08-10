Susan Breeden Comer, 60, of Harrisonburg, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, in Harrisonburg. Susan was born March 7, 1960, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of James “Cotton” and Jenalee Davis Breeden of Elkton.
She was a longtime faithful member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle in Elkton and had worked as a seamstress at Blue Bell and the Elkton Garment Company. She was a wonderful cook and will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
Besides her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Mindi Shifflett and husband, Allen, of Ruckersville; a brother, Randy Breeden and wife, Pam of Elkton; a grandson, Zachary Shifflett; special aunts, Betty Morris and Drucilla Orndorff; and a nephew, Christopher Breeden and wife, Rachel.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James “Tony” Breeden; and infant siblings, Joyce and Richard Breeden.
Pastor Ronald Spencer will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. Susan is at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton where friends may call at anytime Monday.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle, 18132 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827 or to a food bank of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
