Susan Delores Riggleman, 69, a resident of Broadway, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mrs. Riggleman was born Dec. 21, 1953 in the Town of Shenandoah and was a daughter of the late William Jennings and Thelma Elaine May Turner.
She was a very involved mother and grandmother who was active in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. A lover of nature, she enjoyed trips to Skyline Drive to see the scenery. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren in Timberville where she enjoyed preparing meals for church gatherings.
On Oct. 13, 1979, she married Sherwood Benjamin Riggleman, who preceded her in death Nov. 4, 2017.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth Garrison and husband, Edward, and Michael Riggleman and companion, Christina Dove; siblings, Lois Huffman, Kenneth Turner and Ruth Merica; and grandchildren, Noah Benjamin Riggleman, Avery Marie Riggleman and Willow Brooke Garrison.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Victor Norris officiating at Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends following the service.
At her wishes, the body was cremated and there will be no viewing at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.