Susan E. Clinedinst
Susan Elizabeth Clinedinst, 68, of Mount Jackson, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. She was born Nov. 11, 1951, at Henkel Maturity Hospital in New Market, and was the daughter of Betty Hansen Cline and the late Luther Cline.
Susan was a homemaker and had previously been a sales clerk and then store manager of the former Christmas Gallery of New Market.
She was the wife of the late Raymond Lee Clinedinst, who died May 28, 2018.
In addition to her mother, Susan is survived by a son, Greg Clinedinst; two brothers, Robert and Earl Cline, and three grandchildren, Brianna Clinedinst, Jared Sears and Chase Clinedinst.
At Sue’s request, she has been cremated.
A memorial service will be held at the Fairview Church of the Brethren, south of New Market, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
In order to assist with unexpected expenses, the family asks donations be made to Theis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 419, New Market, VA 22844.
