Susan Elizabeth Lee, 75, of Staunton, Va., passed away Dec. 24, 2022.
Susan was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1966 then attended Ferrum College. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church while the family lived in Harrisonburg. A longtime resident of Virginia, she relocated to Staunton from Charlottesville in 2022.
Susan had a love of crochet and crafts and she enjoyed making handmade items for her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, James Edward Lee Jr.; mother, Dorothy Byers Lee; and brother, James Edward Lee III. She is survived by her son, William Lee; his wife, Rebecca Lee, and numerous cousins.
Family and friends are invited to join us for services at Lindsey Funeral Home, 473 S. Main St., Harrisonburg on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery.
Susan had a great love of animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
