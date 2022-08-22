Susan Faye “Susie” McInerney, 62, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home. Mrs. McInerney was born Jan. 24, 1960, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late James C. Hensley and Joan Faye Orye Thomas.
She attended Page County High School and the Lily of the Valley and Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed cooking and feeding ducks on the Shenandoah River with the children she cared for. She was a caregiver for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Adaira McInerney and husband, Ben Dofflemyer; a brother, J.C. Hensley Jr. and wife, June; sisters, Teresa Hensley and husband, Ricky, and Michelle Williams and husband, Danny; nieces and nephews, Heather Hensley, Ashley Hensley, Jennifer Hensley, Joy Williams, Chloe Williams, Cassey Evick, Hannah Thomas, Megan Hensley, Kirsten Hensley, Mallory Hensley, Corrine Mowery, Brenlee Williams, Baylee Williams, Charlotte Morris, Eric Hensley, Jamey Hensley, Gaige Roach, Colt Evick, Aaron Hensley, Michael Hensley, Wyatt Hensley, Dylan Hensley, Kayden Hensley, Bradlee Williams, Hunter Morris and Cole Thomas.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vicky Hensley, and a special aunt, Nancy Thomas, whom she cared for until her death.
On Aug. 8, 1992, she married Mark McInerney, who survives.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 23, 2022, at the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Jimmy Kite, Pastor Carter Dean and Assistant Pastor Larry Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in the Methodist Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the UVA Children’s Hospital, 1204 West Main St., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
