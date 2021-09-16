Susan Flannery, age 85, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Sept. 13, 2021, after a remarkable life. Originally from Korea, she met and married Lloyd Flannery in Seoul, Korea on Nov. 22, 1961, where she was working as an Inter-translator and Secretary to the top commander on the U.S. Army Base.
After relocating to the United States, she became a U.S. citizen in 1965 and had one daughter, Frances, in 1968. She loved her family passionately and was fully dedicated to her husband, daughter, and two grandsons, working to help them create a balanced, happy, and successful daily life.
A faithful Christian, she attended the U.S. Air Force Base Chapel wherever she lived, including the Newport News/Yorktown Virginia area from 1981-2009. She enjoyed attending Harrisonburg area churches with friends since 2009.
She was preceded in death by her brother; mother, Young Ho Kim; auntie, Lee Malone; and beloved husband, Lloyd, to whom she was married for 46 ½ years. She is survived by daughter, Frances, and grandsons, Sam and Harry, who already miss her greatly, along with devoted family members and friends. She displayed an array of deep talents as an accomplished organizer, artist, chef, seamstress, knitter, and pianist.
