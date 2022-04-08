Susan Joanna Heatwole, 61, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022, at her home in Dayton, Va. She passed away peacefully while in the presence of family. Having battled with cancer for years, Susan lived out her final months with courage and a Christ-led spirit. She will be greatly missed by many.
Susan was born on Jan. 8, 1961, in Rockingham County, Va. Her parents were the late Lewis and Edith Good. On June 20, 1981, she married her one true love, the late Steven Heatwole, who was tragically taken from this world on July 11, 1991.
Throughout her life, Susan’s consistent passions were music, gardening and her sons. She would spend much of her time dedicated to these aspects of her life. She also truly loved spending quality time with friends through long walks, coffee or teatime, and intellectual conversations. One of her favorite pastimes was playing bluegrass music on her front porch, equipped with harmonica and guitar. Her musical interests transcended location as she sang and played music wherever possible, often entertaining in front of large audiences. While experiencing many challenges through the years, her zest for life never withered. Amongst her greatest joys was sharing time with her sons, their wives and their children. Susan also cared greatly about her community and espoused a service-oriented heart. She was an active member at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, where she attended for nearly 20 years.
Above everything, Susan loved the Lord.
Susan is survived by her four sons: Jefferson Heatwole and wife, Vanessa, Michael Heatwole and wife, Kiera, Ashley (Ash) Heatwole and wife, Amy, and Winston Martin. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Steven II, Luiza, Ashton and Nicolas, as well as all five of her siblings, Franklin Good, Deborah Showalter, Christian Good, Michelle Showalter and Helen Brunk.
A viewing is to be held at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church on Sunday, April 10, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. There will be a service to honor the life of Susan on Monday, April 11, starting at 1:00 p.m. The service will also be held at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. Friends and family are all welcome to attend.
The burial will be privately held for Susan’s immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Homes, Incorporated, PO Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815 or to a Breast Cancer Charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.