Susan Jane Depoy LaDue, 82, of Singers Glen, passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Harrisonburg. Suzy, as she was affectionately known, was born in Harrisonburg on Sept. 28, 1938, a daughter of the late Oliver Daniel (Curly) and Frances Tutwiler Depoy.
A graduate of Dunsmore Business College, Suzy was employed by the former Bell Atlantic Telephone Company in Northern Virginia. She often traveled home to the family farm in Keezletown to spend time with loved ones. After retirement, she and her husband, Jack, returned to the Valley to build their dream home in Singers Glen.
On March 30, 1985, she was united in marriage with Jack Wesley LaDue, who preceded her in death.
Suzy enjoyed many hobbies such as collecting dolls, listening to music, travel, and was well known for her love and kindness toward animals. She was artistic and cared deeply for others.
Suzy is survived by sisters, Nellie A. Depoy and Lucy D. Sloop, both of Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents, Suzy was preceded in death by her siblings, David Daniel “Buddy” Depoy of West Orange, N.J., and Mary Frances Fries of Rockville, Md.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living Facility as well as Legacy Hospice for the excellent care that Suzy received during her stay there.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concern for others, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
