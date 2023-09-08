Susan Janie ‘Sue’ (Wolfe) Haag
Susan Janie “Sue” (Wolfe) Haag, 70, of McGaheysville, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
Sue was born Nov. 23, 1952, in Potsdam, N.Y. and was a daughter of the late Edwin Philip and Blanche (Steemberg) Wolfe.
Sue graduated from SUNY Potsdam in 1986 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. She was a Social Services Caseworker in New York for several years and later worked as a Legal Secretary and Bankruptcy Paralegal at Blue Ridge Legal Services. Most recently, she was a top Interviewer at Responsive Management.
Sue had a strong and loving faith in the LORD. She was a long-time member of McGaheysville United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She played handbells at Otterbein United Methodist Church and served as an organist, pianist, and layspeaker at several other churches.
Sue also enjoyed crocheting, reading, jewelry making, and stamping. She was a talented musician who loved singing, songwriting, and playing her guitar. She was actively involved with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society and participated in the Walk to Emmaus at Camp Overlook. She was most proud of her four children and believed she had “the four best kids in the whole wide world!”
Sue is survived by her children, Terrance Fitzgerald Jr. and wife, Angela, of Muldrow, Okla., Heather Thibault and husband, Mike Canning, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Jennie Lam and husband, Andrew, of Stanley and Emma Lam and husband, Aaron, of Elkton; a brother, Dan Wolfe of Nicholville, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tyler, Danielle, Terrance, Azriella, Todd, Trenton, Tanner, Arianna, Chloe, and a granddaughter on the way, Leah.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Addison Fitzgerald, and her beloved dog, Ava.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 4 p.m. at McGaheysville United Methodist Church with Pastors Deb Washer, Josh Shifflett, and Andy Seastrom officiating. The family will receive friends in the church social hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society, P.O. Box 454, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to Camp Overlook, 3014 Camp Overlook Lane, Keezletown, VA 22832.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
