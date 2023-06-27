In loving memory of Susan Kay (Meadows) McDaniel, 64, of Elkton, Va., who passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023. Susan was the daughter of the late Clyde Calvin Meadows Sr. and Pauline Pearl (Kissinger) Meadows and her deeply loved stepmother, Olga P. Meadows.
Susan was born Sept. 9, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pa. She married the love of her life, Billy McDaniel. She was the mother of her loving daughter, Amanda Lee McDaniel and adored by her three wonderful grandchildren, James A. Bowman, Kelsie Kay Mahoney and Savannah Jaye Stanley. Susan is also survived by two brothers, David Meadows and Charles R. Meadows and one sister, Kathleen Marciniak.
In addition to her parents and stepmother, she was preceded in death by brothers, Clyde (Junior) Meadows Jr., Arnold W. Meadows and William (Bee Bop) Meadows; sisters, Dorothy (Jeanie) Lafontano, Shirley Smallwood, Dianna Morris and Karol Rexrode.
The funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Leatherman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment to follow at Bear Lithia Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
