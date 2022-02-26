Susan Lee Toman, 66, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home. A graveside service will be held Sunday, February 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Isaiah Clem Cemetery in Fort Valley. Pastor Art Dean will officiate.
Miss Toman was born October 14, 1955, in Woodstock, daughter of the late Houston Hall Toman Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Schmehl Toman. She was a 1974 graduate of Central High School and retired after 30 years from IAC in Strasburg. She was a member of Oak Level United Methodist Church in Fort Valley and attended and was very active in Word Ministries Christian Outreach Center.
She is survived by two brothers, Houston Hall Toman Jr. of New Market and George William Toman II and wife Evelin of Toms Brook; two sisters, Martha Charlene Stout and husband Tom of Fort Valley and Patsy Ann Toman of Woodstock and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews that she was really proud of. She was preceded in death by a half-brother, Thomas Schmehl.
Susan was very active in her church. She had over 30 years of service in financial leadership and teaching in the children's ministry at Word Ministries Christian Outreach Center.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Toman, Billy Toman, Nathan Toman, Adam Stout, Houston Toman III, Tim Duncan and Neil Domalik.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Word Ministries Christian Outreach Center, 131 Erickson Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Susan loved attending concerts, reading. She loved her family and her God. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
