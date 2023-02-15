Mrs. Susan Logan Craun, 76, of Harrisonburg, passed away Feb. 12, 2023, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
A daughter of the late Dr. Bernard S. Logan and Eleanor Nolte Logan, she was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1964 and received a bachelor’s degree from Mary Washington College (now University of Mary Washington) in 1968. She taught school in Warrenton, Va. and Charlottesville, Va. from 1968-1974 and later served as a Director at the Adolescent Pregnancy Program at Johns Hopkins University Hospital.
She returned to Harrisonburg in 1981 where she devoted much of her time to various civic activities. Mrs. Craun was a member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren and later the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. She was the state and local president of the Medical Society of Virginia Alliance and served on the Bridgewater Board of Trustees for over twenty years. She was an active member of the Spotswood Garden Club. She also enjoyed history and volunteered as a tour guide at the New Market Battlefield and Woodrow Wilson’s birthplace. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She married Dr. Galen G. Craun Jr., who preceded her death Feb. 1, 2017.
She is survived by two sons, Galen G. Craun III of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Austin L. Craun of Richmond; four granddaughters, Katherine and Ashley Craun of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Campbell and Charlotte Craun of Richmond; a sister, Margaret Vincie and her husband, John, of Denver, N.C.; and two nieces, Meghann King of Mobile, Ala., and Kaitlyn Vincie of Denver, N.C.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with the Rev. David R. Miller officiating. Private burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Medical Center, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
