Susan Newman Rodeffer
Susan Newman Rodeffer, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday March 14, 2023, at her home with her loving daughters by her side.
Born in Harrisonburg on April 26, 1953, she was the only child of the late Edwin Joseph and Jean Williams Newman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Willie” Howard Rodeffer Jr., whom she married Oct. 18, 1980.
Mrs. Rodeffer was a 1971 graduate of Harrisonburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Madison College in 1975. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. After graduating from Madison College, she spent five years teaching in Madison County. She returned to the Valley to begin a teaching career in the Harrisonburg Public School System that lasted 28 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Danielle Rodeffer and Brianna Rodeffer Burton and her husband, Ben; and two grandsons, Bryce Burton and Brody Burton.
A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Glenn Bollinger officiating. A private family interment was held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.