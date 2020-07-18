Susan S. Nowlin, 94, passed away July 13, 2020, at The Heritage Inn in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Susan was a longtime resident of Harrisonburg, Virginia, later living at Bridgewater Retirement Center for many years before finally moving to Charlottesville where she resided at The Heritage Inn for the past seven and half years.
She was born in Elkhorn, W.Va., on June 5, 1926, to the late Georgia B. and Robert A. Nowlin.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Ann Nowlin Dechert; and her brother, Robert Nowlin Jr. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was a graduate of Elkhorn High School and later attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia. Susan was a lifetime member of the Women’s Auxiliary at Rockingham Memorial Hospital where she enjoyed delivering flowers to the patient’s rooms and chatting with them. Her passion was volunteer work at the hospital and her love for animals.
Surviving are three nieces, Anne “Oz” Dechert Staley and husband John of Charlottesville, Virginia, Lucinda D. “Cindy” Fuller and husband David of Verona, Virginia, and Susan Ann Kaveggia and husband Laszlo of Newport Beach, California; and a great niece, Allison Fuller of Portland, Oregon.
The family would like to deeply thank the staff at The Heritage Inn for their dedicated care and companionship they provided her through the years and special gratitude to Christy Davis with Medi Home Health and Hospice for her dedicated work and upbeat spirit with Susan in her final days, as well as, extend many thanks to Larry and Kathy Whitten of Harrisonburg, Virginia, for being longtime dedicated friends and loving neighbors to Susan.
Family burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg.
To honor Susan’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the local SPCA of your choice.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
