Susan Ann (Susie) Sheffer McGlaughlin, born June 20, 1950, died March 27, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center following a courageous but unsuccessful battle with Myelofibrosis; she was diagnosed in December 2020. The only cure is a stem cell transplant, which was provided by her daughter, Leslie. While the stem cell transplant was successful there were many complications that her body could not overcome. She was such an inspiration to her family and many friends.
Susie was the daughter of the late Hollis “Billy” Sheffer and is survived by her mother, Juanita Sheffer; son, Chad McGlaughlin and wife, Jill; daughter, Leslie Pellegrin and husband, Ben, and grandchildren, Grady McGlaughlin, Reese Pellegrin, Marley McGlaughlin, Hunter Pellegrin and Cooper Pellegrin. She was preceded in death by high school sweetheart and love of her life, husband, John H. McGlaughlin.
Susie graduated from Montevideo High School in 1968 and Denards beauty school. She was a hair stylist at House of Beauty. For many years she worked with her parents in their Harrisonburg diner, the Downtown Grill. She retired after 24 years as the Trade Book manager for the James Madison University bookstore.
She was very devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. Even the granddogs loved going to Nana’s house. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach as well as bird watching, long walks on the beach and gardening.
After her husband, John, passed away from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), she became committed to helping raise funds and awareness for the ALS Association. Beginning in 2007, she was instrumental in the development and organization the many “An Evening of Hope” fundraiser events hosted in collaboration with the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter.
Susie was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Harrisonburg, and was a current member of Keezletown United Methodist Church.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Keezletown United Methodist Church followed by celebration of life party at the Preston Lake Club House.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.mpnresearchfoundation.org.
Also, the family encourages you to donate blood as this is a critical component in treating this type of cancer.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
