Susan Tallent Layman, 75, of Harrisonburg, died June 20, 2021, at the Woodmont Center in Fredericksburg.
She was born Oct. 19, 1945, in Marshall, Texas, and was the daughter of the late Jesse Tallent and Kelley Louise (Oates) Crider.
Susan enjoyed watching HGTV, doing needlepoint, and vacationing in Ocean City, Md. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Susan is survived by her brothers, Ted Tallent (Harrisonburg) and Paul Tallent (Aiken, S.C.); daughter, Michelle Layman; and son, Shane Layman, both of Fredericksburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy Tallent; husband, Weldon Layman; and her beloved Yorkie, Toto.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va.
All other services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Washington Hospital Foundation Hospice, 5600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
