Susie Lee “Kitty” Knupp
Susie Lee “Kitty” Knupp, 69, of Mount Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Knupp was born March 31, 1952, in Dolphin, Va., and was the daughter of the late, E. B. and Martha Harrison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Harrison.
Kitty graduated from Brunswick High School in 1970 and attended Madison College until 1973, with a focus in childhood education. She worked at Hardee’s as the breakfast manager for 28 years. She attended Mount Clinton United Methodist Church and People’s Baptist Church.
On Dec. 11, 1976, she married Wayne E. Knupp, who survives, they have resided in Mount Clinton since 1985. She is also survived by her daughters, Carol Anne Eye of Verona, Ginger Dorman and husband, Eddie, of Fulks Run, and Laura Smith of Rockingham; a brother, David Harrison, of South Brunswick, and grandchildren, Jacob and Kyle Eye, and Elizabeth Smith.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at People’s Baptist Church in Penn Laird, with Pastor Richard Forsythe officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to People’s Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
