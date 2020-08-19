SuzAnn Sloop Sitar
SuzAnn Sloop Sitar, 78, of Romney, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md., after suffering a stroke. She would have celebrated her 79th birthday two days later.
Born on Aug. 15, 1941, to Harry Holland and Camilla Kyger Sloop (nee’ Dovel) at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Va., she was the youngest of four children. She grew up in the neighboring town of Pleasant Valley, Va., attending the local elementary school where her mother was a teacher and the principal. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1959, later attending Longwood College and graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education in 1963. She would later continue her education, completing a Masters of Education in 1971 from the University of Virginia. In 1972 she married, then at the time, 1LT John Dan Sitar (Maj., U.S. Army, Ret.) and started a family with him. Being married to a military officer, she had the privilege of being able to live several places around the U.S., such as Virginia, Kentucky, and Massachusetts, as well as overseas in South Korea and West Germany. When her husband retired, she and her three sons settled in Romney, W.Va.
SuzAnn’s career in elementary education spanned six different decades, from the 1960s to the 2010s. Her first position as teacher was at Loch Lomond Elementary School in Manassas, Va., in the fall of 1963. She later took a teaching position at Nokesville Elementary School in Nokesville, Va. She took a hiatus from teaching when she married so she could raise her three boys. Eventually she started teaching again as a part-time substitute in Middlesex County, Mass., and later in Hampshire County, W.Va. In August 1995, she became a full-time teacher at Springfield-Greenspring Elementary School in Springfield, W.Va., as the Title I reading teacher. Her career would come to a close at Romney Elementary School in Romney, W.Va. in 2011.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-Law, John and Magdalene Sitar, Romney, W.Va., and both of her brothers, Dr. Richard Carlton Sloop Sr., Frostburg, Md., and Thomas Douglas Sloop, Harrisonburg, Va.
She is survived by her sister, JoAnn Simmers and her husband, Marvin, of Avondale Estates, Ga.; her husband of 48 years, John Dan Sitar of Romney, W.Va.; three sons, John Holland Sitar of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Samuel Paul Sitar of Hadley, Mass., and Thomas Kenneth Sitar of Romney, W.Va.
SuzAnn loved to read. She belonged to an unofficial book club that stretched from here in West Virginia to Georgia, and even into Florida. Animals brought her joy. Everything from birds and cats to watching the calves play in the field. Her favorite activity was educating children, and she was an excellent educator.
(Author’s note: it is the belief of the author that every obituary should contain an interesting account or story about the deceased in question. So please, enjoy this one.) As mentioned earlier, SuzAnn started teaching in Hampshire County as a substitute in 1990. During the 1990-91 school year she was given the daunting task as a long-term substitute for a very troubled fifth-grade class at Augusta Elementary School in Augusta, W.Va. The previous teacher had left, and every substitute assigned the position had not improved the situation. Upon reviewing the students’ grades, she found that every single student was failing and the mood of the class was, to say the least, demoralizing. Getting the classes’ attention, she let them know that she was starting a clean slate and to make good on that, the gradebook was tossed in the trash. It was hard work for Mrs. Sitar and the students of that fifth-grade class, but she got them back on track. And wouldn’t you know, they all passed at the end of the year.
SuzAnn has requested that her remains be cremated. Arrangements for her memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney, W.Va. ~ 304.822.3511.
