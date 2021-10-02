Suzanne Marie Coblentz was born May 13, 1992 in Meridian, Miss. She left us unexpectedly on Sept. 30, 2021, at the age of 29. She leaves behind two darling children, Liam and Annabelle, and their father, Jerlyn Coblentz, her parents, siblings, and a host of family and friends. The funeral will be held Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Shenandoah Valley Congregation in Elkton, Va. at 10 a.m.
