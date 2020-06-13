Suzanne Monte, 75, died peacefully at home on June 2, 2020, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Suzanne Monte’s birth name was Susan Merle Thompson. She was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Falls Church, Va., to the late Thomas Gilbert Thompson and Hazel Elizabeth Halloway. Suzanne grew up in Colonial Heights, Va., where she excelled in ballet and singing in the state choir.
She married Army Master Sergeant Jack Montaperto and was stationed in Oberammergau, Germany, Lockbourne Air Force Base, Ohio, and Fort Lee, Va. Once her husband retired from the army, they moved to Ford, Va. to raise their two children.
Once her children were school aged, Suzanne began attending Richard Bland College and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Virginia State University. She worked at a residential campus for at risk youth.
Later, she obtained her cosmetology license and worked as an Admissions Director for a cosmetology school in Richmond, Va.
In 1989, Suzanne experienced a difficult period in her life, which led to her becoming a Christian. From this point on, her faith in the Lord became central to her life.
From 1997 to 2017, she lived in Broadway, Va. During this time, she studied various bible and theology courses. She married George M. Rinick, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2005. From 2017-2020, Suzanne lived at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Suzanne loved animals, especially exotic birds and dogs. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner of many subjects. Anyone who knew Suzanne would never forget her.
She is survived by her brother and his wife, Robert and Catherine Thompson, of Bedford, Va.; her son and his wife, Randy and Jean Montaperto of Maidens, Va.; her daughter and her husband, Jim and Nicole Fain of Caledonia, Miss., and 8 grandchildren.
A memorial is planned for the fall. The family can be contacted at NicoleFain@aol.com. Memorial donations can be made to the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society, 50 Airline Road, Columbus, MS, 39702.
