Sylvia Fellows, age 79, passed away Jan. 19, 2023, at her home in Harrisonburg, Va. surrounded by her family. She was born in Manchester, England on March 16 1943, to the late Francis and Irene Smith.
She graduated from Furzedown Teacher Training College in London, England in 1964. In December 1965, she married Robert “Bob” Fellows, who preceded her in death after 52 years of marriage in 2018. She moved to Harrisonburg, Va. with her husband and two children in 1977.
Surviving are her two children, daughter, Victoria “Vicky” Sullivan and husband, Brian, of Harrisonburg; and son, Jamie Fellows and wife, Heyward, of San Carlos, Calif. She is also survived by her sister, Jackie Wolohan and husband, Simon Moores of England; sisters-in-law, Pam Hinchcliffe and husband, John, Gill Turner and husband, Peter, and Ann Keen, along with several nieces and nephews, all of England. She is survived by six grandchildren, whom she adored, Alexandra “Alex” Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, Benjamin “Ben” Sullivan, Connor Sullivan, Elizabeth “Eliza” Fellows and James Fellows.
She devoted her life to education, initially as a primary school teacher in England then as a nursery school director/teacher at Harrisonburg Baptist Church for 23 years. After retirement, she continued to dedicate many hours to children by volunteering at elementary schools. She was involved in many local activities over the years: volunteer with Harrisonburg Rockingham Swim Club and was vital to the creation of the Valley Area Swim Team, volunteer with Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir, member of Shenandoah Valley Choral Society, and volunteer at the poll for local elections.
She was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church since 1977 and played an integral role in the Choir, Children’s Choir, and Altar Guild. She cherished her church community and developed many lifelong friendships during her years of service.
She preferred to be called “Crazy Grandma” by family, whom she loved dearly. Her memory was impeccable and she was an avid conversationalist with everyone she met. Through her daily walks in Portland East with her dog, Toby, she developed many friendships with neighbors who knew her as “Miss Sylvia.” She loved a good class of chardonnay, especially on the beach. She enjoyed watching “football” (soccer), and spent countless hours watching Manchester City and her grandchildren play.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg with Father Joseph officiating. Committal will follow the service in the church columbarium. Visitation with family will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, due to her love of children and passion for education, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Sylvia Fellows to Harrisonburg Education Foundation, mail checks to One Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or visit Make a Donation - Harrisonburg Education Foundation.
Condolences and memories can be shared at kygers.com.
