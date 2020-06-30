With faith in Jesus Christ, Sylvia was blessed with a long life of nearly 96 years, from July 25, 1924 until Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was the ninth of eleven children born to the late Edward Harvey and Lucy Blizzard Rexrode in Fort Seybert, W.Va., and was the last surviving member of that family. Many nieces and nephews remain.
After graduating from Franklin High School, Sylvia moved to Harrisonburg for employment, meeting Golden Lewis Brunk at First Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg. They married in 1945 and were blessed with 75 years together, living all their lives in Augusta and Rockingham counties. They moved to Bellaire at Stone Port three and a half years ago and Golden survives.
Sylvia faithfully dedicated herself to the care of her family, imparting wonderful memories of homemade doughnuts and chocolate chip cookies. She is survived by three children: Jerry L. Brunk and wife, Kaye, Judy B. Gilhart and husband, Larry, and David L. Brunk and wife, Janet. There are seven surviving grandchildren: Laura B. Harris and husband, Keith, Andrew L. Brunk and wife, Anne, Rachel G. Ganse and husband,Timothy, Daniel Gilhart, Greta B. Newborn and husband, Mike, Peter Brunk and wife, Amparo, Joel Brunk and wife, Allison. Fifteen great-grandchildren survive.
Faith in Jesus was central to Sylvia and during their years together she and Golden were members of the Church of the Brethren, last attending the Beaver Creek congregation.
Memorial donations can be made to the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812. Remembrances may be sent to Golden Brunk, c/o Jerry L. Brunk, 568 Dice's Spring Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
A celebration of Sylvia’s life and faith will be held on what would have been her 96th birthday, Saturday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren. Officiating ministers will be Ryan Cooper, Pastor of Beaver Creek, and David Brunk, son. It is requested that CDC guidelines be observed.
The family would like to thank all who have extended care and support, especially the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren congregation and the staffs of Bellaire at Stone Port and Legacy Hospice.
