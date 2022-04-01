Sylvia Jean Via
Sylvia Jean Via, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at White Birch Estates in Harrisonburg. Sylvia was born in Mayland, Va., on June 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Mae (Good) and John Franklin Reedy Sr.
She graduated from Broadway High School, class of 1953, and had worked at Metro Pants in Bridgewater. Sylvia’s time on earth was spent serving God and making sacrifices for her family.
On Oct. 10, 1991, she was united in marriage to Raymond McInerny Via, who preceded her in death March 27, 2008.
Sylvia is survived by one brother, David Reedy and wife, Elizabeth, of Mount Crawford and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.
The family will receive friends and family at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Mr. Robert Flippo and Mr. Loren Spellman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.johnsonfs.com.
The family would like to thank White Birch for their care of Sylvia over the past three years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
