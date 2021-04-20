Sylvia “Kathleen” Lam, 82, of Elkton, passed away April 19, 2021, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton. She was born May 3, 1938, in Page County, Va., and was a daughter of the late Marvin and Mary Samuels.
On Dec. 22, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Samuel “Leroy” Lam, who preceded her in death in 2003. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois “Jean” Eppard and her husband, Lonnie, and a great-grandson, Jameson Lam.
She was an active member of Jollett United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated, stay-at-home mom for her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, but especially enjoyed living in Germany while her husband was stationed in the military overseas.
She is survived by sons, Jeff Lam and wife, Becky, Bruce Lam and wife, Jeannie, and Tim Lam and wife, Joanne; sister, Patsy Meadows and husband, Fred; grandchildren, Jason Lam, Tony Lam, Jennifer Nesler, Aaron Lam, Matt Lam, Andrew Lam, Candice Shifflett, Shannon Midkiff, Eric Hypes and Cameron Hypes; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Jollett Cemetery in Page County with Pastor Rick Robertson and Pastor David Burch officiating.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.