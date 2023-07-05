Sylvia Mallison Terry Rawley, 93, of Bridgewater, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Feb. 15, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Felix Mallison and Dora (Haug) Mallison Von Munchow.
She was a life member of Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church. She had worked at the Bridgewater Home, Dairy Queen in Bridgewater and Costco.
Sylvia was united in marriage on Nov. 3, 1956, to Bill Terry, who preceded her in death Dec. 13, 1963. Then on May 15, 1965, she was united in marriage to Paul Rawley, who preceded her in death Sept. 14, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Christine (John) Goodman, Anthony (Carolyn) Terry Sr., Michael (Anita) Terry and Paula (Dale) Wilfong; sister, Ruth Diepold; grandchildren, Susan Michael, Mark Phibbs, Steven Phibbs, Ben Terry, Billy Terry, Anthony "Tommy" Terry Jr., Bradley Wilfong and Annabelle Terry; six great-grandchildren, Hollie Cappo, Ariel Knott, Carrie Phibbs, Sarah Phibbs, Scarlett Wilfong, and Ahleah Terry and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her children, Vincent "Skippy" Terry and Billie Jean Daniel and sister, Dorothy LaPole.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 10, 2023, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church.
A service celebrating Sylvia's life will be held July 10 at 4:00 p.m. at Mount Olivet United Brethren Church with Pastor John Christophel and Pastor Dan Lam officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made to Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.