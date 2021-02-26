Sylvia Maxine Chandler, 87, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH. Born in Mouth of Wilson, Va., on May 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Eli Harve “Harv” Chandler and Celia Victoria Eller Chandler.
Maxine was a retired educator and librarian having served in the Prince William County School System for over 39 years. She was a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mouth of Wilson, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Elmer Chandler and Guy Chandler.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Maxine will be quietly laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McGaheysville, Va.
In keeping with Maxine’s wishes, please make memorial contributions to the VMRC Compassion Endowment, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 in her memory.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.