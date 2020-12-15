Sylvia (Sue) Gray Felty Sherertz
Sylvia Sherertz was born Sylvia Gray Felty in Wytheville, Va., June 20, 1927. She is preceded in death by her husband Earl (Buddy) Claiborne Sherertz, Jr., son, Earl (Buddy) Claiborne Sherertz, III, her parents, Manley Stewart Felty, and Lakie Minnie Felty, sister, Lakie Rosanna Kitts, brother, Carl Stewart Felty, and son-in-law, Troy V. Miller. She is survived by daughters, Sallie Payne Sherertz, Susan Payne Miller, and Love Sherertz, and stepson Larry Sherertz. She is also survived by grandchildren, Marcella Lovelace, Martin (Marty) Boone (wife Sandy), Melinda Slusher (husband Richard), Randal (Randy) Berger, and Naomi Clair Dunlap; great-grandson, Quentin Knox; great-granddaughter, Riley Slusher; sister-in-law, Janet Felty Lambert, and a host of nephews and nieces, (living and deceased), great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Sylvia was born in Wytheville, but moved shortly thereafter to Akron, Ohio. After the death of her father at age 12, she and her family returned to Wytheville to live with her grandmother, Nannie Gray Pauley. Sylvia often spoke of her connection to her grandmother and how she was easy to talk to. After graduating high school, Sylvia moved to Arlington, Virginia (where she became known as Sue) to live with her aunts Rosie and Ginny Felty. She began working for the C&P Telephone company shortly thereafter. She met her first husband, Edward Payne and had two daughters, Sallie Gray and Susan Ruby. In 1955, she married Earl (Buddy) Claiborne, Sherertz, Jr. They had a son, Earl Claiborne, III (Buddy) and daughter, Lindy Katherine. Her stepson, Larry Sherertz, was from Earl, Jr.’s first marriage.
Much of Sue and Buddy’s early years with growing family resided in Suitland, Maryland until Buddy’s retirement from the C&P Telephone Company in 1976. Sue and Buddy moved to Shenandoah, Virginia and lived together there until Buddy’s death in 2002. Sue moved in with daughter Lindy in 2012 in Reston, Virginia. She was a member of Field’s United Methodist Church until her death on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sue’s happiest memories were when “the kids were little and growing up” on Fairhill Drive. A favorite pastime was trips on the family boat, “Spare Time,” on the Chesapeake Bay. Sue enjoyed tanning while the kids fished, water skied, and swam. Often the bounty was so large, fish, crabs, corn, and lemonade were shared with neighbors in their backyard.
Sue was known for hosting New Year’s Eve parties, with dancing and games in the basement of their rambler home. She loved to cook and was always trying out new recipes from magazines, news articles, and the Pillsbury’s Best Cook Off books. Sue made all her children’s clothes when they were growing up as well as her own. When they moved to Shenandoah, Virginia — she and Buddy planted a huge garden, canned many fruits and vegetables, soups, sauces, and Buddy made blackberry wine. They began traveling up and down the east coast with each other, family and friends. They joined the Epicurean Club in Shenandoah and enjoyed many dinners and dances held monthly. In her later years, Sue took up crocheting and made beautiful afghans and pillows.
A private graveside service will be held at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah, Va. (For everyone’s safety, all attendees are required to wear face masks and to keep a safe distance during service). A condolence book is available on the Elkton Kyger Funeral Home webpage. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the charity of your choice. The family may hold a gathering in honor of Sue at a later time in Shenandoah when it is safe for everyone to gather (post Covid-19 restrictions).
The family thanks you for your prayers, kindnesses, love, support and friendship throughout the years. As Mom finds her way to her final resting place, she will reunite with her loved ones.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.