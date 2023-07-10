Syvilla (Dofflemyer) Hensley, 87, of McGaheysville, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 8, 2023. She was born Nov. 19, 1935, to James Oscar Dofflemyer and Mary E.V. (Hawkins) Dofflemyer.
Syvilla was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Douglas Odell Hensley; sisters, Connie Lam, Linda Shifflett, Peggy Sipe, Aline Nieswander and Christine Breeden and brothers, Gene Dofflemyer, Randy Dofflemyer and Dickie Dofflemyer.
Along with many friends, she leaves behind her three children, Deborah Cline (Kenny) of Mount Sidney, Douglas Hensley (Renea) of Elkton and Lori Crawford (Todd) of Grottoes; grandchildren, Meghan Boyce (Matt), Kendrah Cline (Sara), Chad Hensley (Jessi), Monica McGee (Brandon), Savanna Crawford, and Lindsay Crawford, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Syvilla’s surviving siblings are her sisters, Carolyn Breeden, Joyce Hansbrough, Sandra Hensley, and Barbara Breeden.
One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with family at Christmas. She kept the memory alive by leaving one room decorated all year long--as if it were Christmas.
She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Church and one of the founding axiliary members of the McGaheysville Fire Department. Each year, Syvilla would spend many hours preparing for the Fire Department events. One of her favorites was their annual “Lawn Party.”
When Syvilla wasn’t busy volunteering or catching up with friends, you could often find her in the kitchen, whipping up a batch of brown beans, cucumber salad, or her delicious cheesecake….. all while listening to her favorite country music playing in the background.
Syvilla touched the lives of so many, in many different ways. She did this either by babysitting, making meals on Sundays for all of her family and friends, sharing life advice and recipes, or just lending an ear to listen to others in their time of need. She will truly be missed by all who knew her and what a glorious reunion it will be - when we all meet again in Heaven.
Friends and family are welcome to attend her funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Wayne Wright officiating. The casket will remain closed. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McGaheysville Fire Department, 80 Stover Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
