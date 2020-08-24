T. Wayne Nichols, 74, of Luray passed away Aug. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Luray and was the youngest son of the late T. Haywood and Gladys K. Nichols.
Wayne graduated from Luray High School in 1963. In 1965, Wayne married the late Joan C. Nichols.
In 1970, Wayne became self-employed. He was a Class A builder and master electrician for many years. Wayne truly enjoyed his work where he worked with homeowners through the years building their homes. Wayne was the first president of the Page County Contractors Association.
Wayne enjoyed many sports, including being a lifelong Yankees fan. He was an avid golfer and duckpin bowler where he carried the high average for many years. Wayne was a member of the Virginia Duckpin Pro Tour.
Wayne is survived by his close friend, Charlotte Gochenour; son, Barry, and wife, Pam; daughter, Tara, and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Courtney, Nolan, Morgan, Michaela, Justin, Spencer, and Hunter; great-grandchildren Kynlee, Wyatt, and Cooper.
Wayne was a member of Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church in Luray.
You can pay your respects at the Bradley Funeral Home with a viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The funeral will be a graveside service at Beahm's Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church and the American Diabetes Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.