Tabitha Ann Wine
Tabitha Ann Wine, 50, of McGaheysville, died May 22, 2020, at her home. She was born June 27, 1969, in Washington, D.C., to Clifford “Butch” Curry of Mathias, W.Va., and Rhoda Miller Chism of Washington, D.C., who survive.
She was a homemaker and a member of Cross Keys Worship Center.
On Feb. 12, 2002, she married Robert Wine, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Misty Posada and husband, Rafael, of Harrisonburg; three sons, Jake Hanbury of Roanoke, Matthew Mahone of Staunton and Roger Flynn; four grandchildren, Tatiana, Jayce, Evelyn, Khloe; a brother, James Thornton III, of Washington, D.C., and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a special aunt, Catherine Metz.
A private graveside will be held. There will not be any viewing at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
