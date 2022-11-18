Tamara (Tammy) Shull May Brown, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2022, after a valiant four-year battle with breast cancer. Tammy was surrounded with her friends and family when she passed at home.
Tammy was born on January 29, 1968, in Waynesboro, Virginia to the late Don and Sylvia Shull.
Tammy graduated from JMU with a Bachelor of Nursing Degree. Her love of people and compassionate personality made her an incredible asset to numerous health care facilities in Rockingham County.
Tammy’s strong faith connected her to multiple churches, bible studies, and home groups. Her love for Christ and others was too large to contain within the walls of any one organization.
On April 11, 1999 she married Dr. Stephen Brown, who survives.
Tammy had one daughter, Brougan May Sheets (Travis) who survives. Tammy cherished her role as Brougan’s mom and was grateful for the nursing care she provided during her illness.
Tammy is also survived by her brother, Sean Shull (Teresa); brother-in-Law, James Brown (Dee); niece, Meaghan Brown Quinn, and nephew, Peter Brown and many friends who loved her.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry May.
A memorial service celebrating Tammy’s life will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
In lieu of flowers, Tammy would like everyone to donate to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 285 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.