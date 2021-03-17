Tammy Lynn Benson
Tammy Lynn Benson, 54, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Benson was born April 13, 1966, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Grover Lee Harper and wife, Alice, and Carolyn Dofflemyer Patterson and husband, John.
Tammy was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School with the class of 1984. She was a hair stylist for 37 years and had been employed with the Hair Corral in Dayton for over 20 years. She enjoyed riding the Harley with her husband and loved the sunshine, the beach, and her basset hounds, especially Elvis. As the biggest cheerleader for her family, she enjoyed watching her son ride motocross, being a pageant mom, and a loving “Goggy” to the grandkids. Tammy will be remembered for her beautiful smile, incredible strength, and a big heart that would do anything for anyone.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Scottie Ray Benson; daughter, Ashley Snipes and husband, David, of Penn Laird; son, Blade Benson of Grottoes; stepson, Scottie Benson II; stepdaughter, Kayla Benson, both of Fairmont, W.Va.; brother, Timothy Lee Harper and wife, Michelle, of Bridgewater; four stepbrothers; one stepsister; grandchildren, Cherish Faith, Aspen Caroline, Rylie Rayne, Paxton Fenway, Hayden and Paisley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Sonny Henkel officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
