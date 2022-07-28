Tammy Rae Bare Stroop, 44, of Fulks Run, died July 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Nov. 10, 1977, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Gene and Debra Custer Bare of Fulks Run.
Tammy graduated from Broadway High School and took cosmetology at Massanutten Technical School. She went on to work for numerous hairdressers before opening her own, Tammy’s Cut & Style in Fulks Run. In the last few years, she went to work as secretary for her dad at Bare’s Auto. She was a member of Independent Community Church near Broadway.
On Sept. 16, 2010, she married Jeremy Stroop, who survives.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a son, Callen Stroop; daughters, Autumn Stroop and Kaylee Stroop; brother, Wes Bare; niece, Carley Bare; in-laws, Rodney and Joyce Stroop; grandmother, Shelby Custer; stepgrandmother, Hallie Baker; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her loving dog, Winnie.
Pastors Glen Turner, Sandy Cave, and Richard Delawder will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The casket will be closed.
The family will receive friends Thursday (today) from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
