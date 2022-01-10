Tammy Raye Mowbray Lam, 57, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her mom and husband. Tammy was born Oct. 11, 1964, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Dixie Dovel Mowbray and the late Raymond Franklin Mowbray. Besides her Dad, Tammy was preceded in death by her brother, Randolph A. “Randy” Mowbray.
Tammy was a 1983 graduate of Spotswood High School. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah and loved gardening and caring for her flowers. She was a homemaker who loved decorating for her home for holidays and special events. She enjoyed vacationing to Virginia Beach and the Outer banks and was an animal lover and loved her dogs. She had many close special friends and co-workers and retired from Miller Coors after 25 years of service.
On Dec. 11, 2010, she married Brant Lam, who survives. Besides her Mom and husband, she is survived by her stepmother, Pat Mowbray of Elkton; father and mother-in-law, Ashby and Barb Lam of Elkton; aunt and uncle, Becky Wood and husband, Ken, of Grottoes, uncle, A. Wayne Dovel of Luray; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah, 311 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
