Tammy Sue Davis, 55, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 17, 1965, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of Warren E. Davis Jr. of Rocky Bar and the late Mary Frances Lam Davis.
Tammy had attended Mt. Olivet Christian Church and the Elkton Pentecostal Church. Tammy was a special child with special needs, who was cared for by her nurse of 20 years, Rosemary Diane Lee, of Harrisonburg and by her loving Dad.
Pastor Wayne Wright will conduct a private service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family requests privacy during their time of grief.
Services entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.