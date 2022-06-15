Tamria Fay Clark, 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Clark was born Dec. 9, 1942, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late John Robert and Margaret Virginia Dean Hawse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Hawse Jr. and Jimmy Hawse.
Tamria was a homemaker who was a great wife and mother and always stayed busy taking care of her family. She loved flowers and being outdoors. Her granddaughter, whom she raised in the home, was her world and the light of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Lehmon Clark; sons, Charles Clark Jr. and Jay Clark; sister, Gloria Smith and husband, Richard; granddaughter, Sierra Clark; aunt, Thelma Bell; uncle, Garland Dean; as well as nieces and nephew, Vicky Lynn Smith, Brenda Stary and Richard Smith Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Archie Lam officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
