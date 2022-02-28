Tanya Danielle Burgess
Tanya Danielle Burgess, 60, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the home of her son. She was born Friday, Oct. 27, 1961, in Danville, Va. and was a daughter of Diana Faye Moore and the late Thomas Dickinson Burgess III.
Tanya graduated from Harrisonburg High School and attended Hollins University. Tanya was an avid collector of antiques and most of all, will be remembered as a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her mother, Diana Moore of Harrisonburg; two daughters, Kelsey Hulvey of Richmond and Blair Hulvey of Harrisonburg; a son, Alexander Hulvey of Harrisonburg; a sister, Layne Ballard and husband, Jay, of American Fork, Utah; two brothers, Thomas Burgess IV and wife, Manoly, of Woodstock and Jefferson Burgess of New Market; two grandchildren, Everett Brown and Virginia Rose Hulvey and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
