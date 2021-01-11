Tatyana Anne Noel, 65, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Noel was born July 24, 1955, in Kirovograd, Ukraine, and was the daughter of the late Fedor Tsygulskiy and Elena Tsygulska.
She owned and operated Noel Enterprises. She authored several books about Christianity and many papers about science and psychology. She was an active member of Truth, Light and Life and spread God’s word with everything she did.
On April 14, 2001, she married Richard Lee Noel, who preceded her in death on July 6, 2014.
Surviving are a son, Mykola Usatenko and wife, Kateryna Salnikova of the United States Army, stationed in Germany, and a brother, Mykola Tsygulskiy of Ukraine.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mahlon Riehl officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to assist with burial expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
