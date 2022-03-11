Tauna Marie Crabtree, 46, a resident of Waynesboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2021. She was born on July 31, 1975, and was the daughter of Glenda Lawrence and stepfather, Russell, and father, Gary Garlett, who survive.
Tauna lived most of her life in Augusta County. She received her Associate’s and Bachelor’s Degrees in Business Management and was working on her Master’s Degree. After various employments in business management, Tauna started her own business called SOS Consulting.
After receiving Christ as her Savior, she enjoyed attending church revivals, Bible studies and other church activities. She particularly enjoyed attending “The Dwelling Place” in Richmond. One highlight was going on an eight-week missions' trip to Brazil. In August 2021, Tauna felt a calling to go to the International House of Prayer in Kansas City, Mo., to study to be a missionary. While there, she became ill and died unexpectantly at the Truman Hospital in Kansas City.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are daughters, Kasey Alexis Hinchee and Krysten Marie Hinchee, and a son, Bradlee Asher Crabtree. Also surviving are brothers, J. Ronald Crabtree and James Crabtree and a sister, Carol Shifflet, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the White Hill Mennonite Church, Stuarts Draft, Va.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or to the charity of your choice.
