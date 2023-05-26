Ted Berwin
Ted Berwin, 95, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on May 24, 2023, at his home in Harrisonburg, Va. He was the husband of Caroline Berwin for 57 wonderful years.
Born in Hamtramck, Mich., he was the son of Walter and Stella Berwin. He graduated with a Masters in Electronics Engineering from UCLA and worked at Hughes Aircraft as an Electronics Engineer for more than 25 years.
He attended Horizon Christian Fellowship Harrisonburg and most enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his unconditional love, sweet kindness, and bad Dad jokes.
Ted is survived by his spouse, Caroline Berwin; and children, Natalie (Ronny) Breen, Caryn (Lance) Larson, Christine (Todd) Anthony, and Angela (Lane) Lockard, along with 11 grandchildren. He is now joined with his son, Gary Berwin, in heaven.
The memorial service will be held Monday, June 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Horizon Christian Fellowship Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions in Ted’s memory to Horizon Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 2038, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
