Teddie Norwood Mongold
Teddie Norwood Mongold, 71, of New Market, passed away June 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 3, 1951, in Rockingham County to the late Ernest Lee Sr. and Gladys Martz Mongold.
Teddie grew up loving to farm and did so all his life from dairy cows to beef cattle. He loved his family and loved taking the grandkids on four-wheeler rides even as babies. He was known to them and everyone as “Pappy.” Teddie had worked for his brother’s construction company, T&M Construction, for 12 years. He was also a member of the Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.
He was three weeks shy of his 50th anniversary with his wife, the former Patricia Wine, who survives.
Also surviving are children, Michelle Biller and husband, Gary, of New Market, Erica Lester and husband, Jeremy, of New Market and Brian Mongold and wife, Tammy, of Broadway; grandchildren, Summer Henry (Oliver), Chad Morse (Phoenix), Marcus Morse (Mikayla), whom he was a father figure to, Allie Massarella, Becca Massarella, Gracey Mongold and Robert Mongold; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Waylon, Silas, Weston, and one on the way; brothers, E.L. Mongold Jr. and wife, Barbara, of New Market, Bobby Mongold and wife, Tammy, of Rockingham and Dale Mongold and wife, Vicky, of Harrisonburg.
Pastors Rob Nykamp and Archie Webster will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Market Fire and Rescue, 9771 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
