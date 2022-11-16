Teddy E. Hartman
Teddy E. Hartman, 88, of Broadway, died November 15, 2022.
He was born on September 1, 1934 in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania; and was the son of the late Auther L. and Genorah S. Hartman, and foster parents Timothy and Susie Showalter.
He enjoyed farming and singing, and attended Woods Chapel Church in New Market, Virginia prior to becoming ill.
He is survived by his sons, Darrel Hartman of Mt. Solon, Jeff and wife Phyllis Hartman of Harrisonburg, and Alan (Jake) of Delaware. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ila M. Hartman.
At his request, there will be no viewing, and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please share with Sentara RMH Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or someone in need. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
