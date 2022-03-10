Teodora Contreras de Vazquez, 73, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord March 8, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1948, in Mexico and was the daughter of the late Severo Contreras and Elena Escobedo.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Juan Contreras, Conrado Contreras and Jose Contreras.
On Oct. 10, 1967, she married Rodrigo Vazquez. In 1989, they moved to the Shenandoah Valley to be closer to her family. Strong in her faith, she attended Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg. She was a homemaker, a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family includes sons, Nico Vazquez , Armando Vazquez, Roy Vazquez; daughters, Irma Vazquez Ortiz, Alma Delia Vazquez, Vicky Bravo Vazquez, Yoly Vazquez Robles, Elizabeth Vazquez, Karla Vazquez Carrillo, Tania Vazquez Anton; brothers, Ramon Contreras, Javier Contreras, Beto Contreras, Carlos Contreras; sisters, Tema Rosales, Maria DelReal, Marta Gonzalez, Lupe Contreras, Xochil Contreras. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
