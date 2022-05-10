Terence Cordell “T.C.” Curry, 57, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Curry was born Oct. 4, 1964, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of Howard William Jr. and Betty Mae Broaddus Curry of Harrisonburg.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sons, Nick Stewart-Curry and wife, Ikea, of Harrisonburg, Myles Curry of Harrisonburg and Malachi Curry of Elkton; a brother, Eric Curry of Harrisonburg; a sister, Maureen “Marty” Barber and husband, Tristan, of Mableton, Ga.; three grandchildren, Cordell Stewart, Noah Stewart and Kinsley Stewart; four nephews; one great-nephew as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
T.C., also lovingly referred to as “Teeters,” graduated from Harrisonburg High School, class of 1983, and was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. He was employed in construction throughout his working career. Teeters was a longtime fan of the Miami Dolphins and NASCAR. He enjoyed being outside, whether skiing, camping, fishing, or attending music concerts and cooking a variety of foods. He loved social gatherings and was definitely a people person that never met a stranger. Those that knew him best would call him GQ for his love of fashion and said he was the life of the party. His looks radiated and he stood out in a crowd. He had the type of personality that naturally drew in others. T.C. built and cherished his long-standing relationships. Teeters will be missed by so many and his love for family, life, love and fun. We love you!
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Costella Forney, Pastor of John Wesley UMC, officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
