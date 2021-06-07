Teresa Ann (Alexander) Goss, 60, of Canton, Ohio, formerly of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home. Teresa was born Aug. 6, 1960. She was a daughter of the late Claude Victor Alexander and Ethel Violet Swift Alexander.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard “Rick” Alexander and Martin Alexander.
Teresa is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Goss; two sons, Gregory Alan Robinson of Alabama and Martin Eugene Robinson of South Carolina; a brother, Claude Victor “Alex” Alexander and wife, Jean, of California; a sister, Kathleen (Mousey) Spiggle and husband, Curtis, of Mount Jackson; and seven grandchildren.
In addition to her immediate family, Teresa leaves behind an extended foster family of the late Calvin and Janet Stroupe.
