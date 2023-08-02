Teresa Diane Adamson, 62, of Timberville, Va., went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 30, 2023, while a patient at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born Nov. 12, 1960, in Cheverly, Md., and was the daughter of Jack Auldon Weaver and Wilma June Carpenter Weaver of Brandywine.
She was a Licensed Clinical Therapist and a member of Living Faith Church.
On Nov. 2, 2002, she married Benjamin L. Adamson, who preceded her in death Aug. 30, 2017.
Surviving are three daughters, Heather Law (Justin) of Waynesboro, Va., Lisa Kirby (Mark) of Timberville, Va., and Vanessa Cottles (Jody) of Elkmont, Ala.; one stepdaughter, Samantha Adamson DiGruccio (Michael) of St. Louis, Mo.; one stepson, Lee Adamson of Ft. Seybert, W.Va.; one brother, Timothy Weaver (Deborah) of Brandywine, W.Va.; 14 grandchildren, Patience, Austin, Courtney, Amber, Christian, Alex, Gage, Bradley, Elijah, Noah, William, Gelena, Alice and Cora; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Paisley, Bentley and one on the way.
A brother, Ronald Dale Weaver, preceded her in death in 2013.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Living Faith Church with Pastor Steve Teter officiating. Private interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandywine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breaking Free Equine Assisted Therapy and Equine Assisted Learning, c/o The Saddle Doctor, 15150 Strooptown Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.