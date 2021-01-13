Teresa G. Short
Teresa G. Short, 67, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away at home Jan. 11, 2021, following seven years of cancer.
Teresa was born Aug. 4, 1953, in Stanley, Va., to Austin J. and Ethel B. Good and was the older sibling of Tina Ruud and Austin “Jeff” Good.
She graduated from Page County High School in 1971, and following earlier positions at Jefferson Bank and Social Services, she devoted over 25 years in human resources for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
Teresa was an ever-present wife and mother and a caring friend who selflessly put the needs of loved ones before her own. With compassion and a sense of responsibility and justice, she frequently gave back to those less fortunate. Teresa had a deep love of animals, including her beloved pets, Ms. Kitty, Gypsy, Buffy, Rocky, Chu Chu, Dylan and Hokie. Optimistic, yet practical and ever prepared, she could often be heard humming a favorite tune as she set about her day. Teresa knew who she was and what she liked, and she wasted no time in taking action once she made a decision.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 38 years, David S. Short; twin children, Stephen D. Short (Chelsea A. Reid-Short) and Ashley S. Borgie (John D. Borgie); her parents and siblings, and her two granddaughters, Emma Rose and Mary Grace Borgie.
A celebration of life ceremony will be announced following the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Page County Animal Shelter, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.