Teresa “Terri” Berry Bowman, 65, of Elkton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Terri was born May 14, 1955, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late Raymond Owen “Johnny” Berry and Joyce Baugher Berry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by special aunt, Ethel Berry.
Terri retired from Merck & Co. after many years of employment. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She was always in the stands at her boy’s football games and was their number one fan. She enjoyed going to the beach, dining out and shopping, Christmas trees, Christmas ornaments, attending sport functions, talking to family and friends, and life in general. She was considered a mother to not only her boys, but to their friends as well. Terri had the best laugh that was very contagious and could be picked out of any crowd. Not only will she be missed greatly by her family and friends, but by all that have ever had the pleasure of meeting her.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Bowman; sons, J.W. Gordon and wife, Katrina, and Jordan Bowman and wife, Cassey, Jay Bowman; grandchildren, Brynn and Brielle Gordon and Nova Bowman; sister, Candi Davis; niece, Dana Davis; and many extended family and friends.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.