Teresa “Terri” Diane Eppard, 63, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
She was born March 30, 1958, in Rockingham County, the daughter of the late Hensel Ford and Christine Pearl (Davis) Eppard.
She is survived by her aunts, Orva Taylor, Betty Eppard, and Carolyne Eppard, and numerous cousins that were very special to her and loved her dearly. She also had several special friends from childhood.
Terri had a great love for her family and friends, especially her parents. Some of her most joyous times were spent with them.
In better times, evenings out with the girls, and travel, were things that she enjoyed immensely.
She loved music, enjoyed concerts, played the piano, guitar, and had a beautiful singing voice. She had a great love of books and a passion for reading.
Terri has touched our lives with her humor, her kindness, and her giving spirit. She will be missed tremendously and our time with her will be forever in our hearts.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Donnie Meadows officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or an organization of your choosing in honor of Terri.
Arrangements entrusted to the Kyger Funeral home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
