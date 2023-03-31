Terry A. Hall, 64, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was born Oct. 30, 1958, and was a son of the late Elbert and Eunice (Shifflett) Hall.
Terry had worked for TB Pallets in Grottoes.
Terry is survived by a sister, Doris Propst and husband, Edward, of Mount Crawford; brothers, Timothy Hall and wife, Missy, of Harrisonburg, Richard Hall of Richmond, Perry Hall of Dayton and Gregory Hall of Grottoes; long-time companion, Jean Moon; and friends, Candy and Chris Painter and family. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hall.
A memorial service celebrating Terry's life will be held April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes with Pastor Glen Hughes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to aid with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
